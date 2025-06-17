Fife housing policy change opens up more options for single people on waiting list

Fife Council has approved a significant change to its housing allocations policy, enabling single applicants to be considered for two-bedroom homes.

The decision, made by the cabinet committee in April, follows a key recommendation from a cross-party group established to review the policy in response to increasing pressures as a result of the Kingdom’s housing emergency.

The policy shift addresses a growing mismatch between the types of properties becoming available and the needs of households on Fife’s housing register, particularly those with priority or urgent rehousing requirements. Council officers are now working to implement the change.

John Mills, head of housing, said: "This new approach should improve outcomes for individuals and families, especially those with shared care responsibilities, access arrangements for children, or specific health and caring needs. We recognise that some households may need additional support when moving into a larger home, and we are committed to providing that where necessary."

Councillor Judy Hamilton, spokesperson for housing, said: "This is a progressive step that reflects the real-life circumstances of many people in Fife. By adapting our policy, we’re ensuring that our housing system is more responsive, fair, and supportive of those who need it most."

Work will continue over the coming months, with the council's housing partners and councillors exploring broader policy reforms in response to the significant pressures on housing stock both locally and nationally.

There will be further engagement and consultation over the summer to allow people on the housing list, and others in housing need, to have their say.

A further report will be presented to the cabinet committee later this year, outlining proposed changes based on the feedback received.