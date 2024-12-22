Fife ice cream shop gets green light for replacement shop frontage

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 20:08 GMT
A town centre shop in Fife could be set to get new windows.

LJ’s Ice Cream Shop in Elie’s High Street, has been given permission to carry out alterations to its shop front, including replacing the window. Fife Council gave the green light to its plans this week.

A supporting statement, submitted as part of the application, said the existing shop frontpage was old and decaying and “beyond economical repair” after a number of patched repairs.

The business has held discussions with Business Gateway regarding a g which could help install a similar frontage that is more environmentally efficient and would include a toughened double glazed panel and new doorway.

The shop in Elie has the go-ahead to carry out the work (Pic: Submitted)The shop in Elie has the go-ahead to carry out the work (Pic: Submitted)
The shop in Elie has the go-ahead to carry out the work (Pic: Submitted)

The shop sits within the Elie and Earlsferry Conservation area so the replacement will remain sympathetic to the original frame geometry. The statement added: “The replacement will add to the visual aesthetic of the shop frontages on the High Street. The shop is seasonal, with the busiest times from June to September. The work would be planned to be undertaken after September to minimise disruption to the business and adjoining businesses.”

