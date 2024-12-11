Fife Levelling up funds: pulling plug on £5m would be ‘a betrayal’ says councillor

Councillors are pushing to save the funding (Pic: TSPL)

A threat to pull £5m of Levelling Up funding for a Fife city has been branded “a betrayal of our people, our city, and of the aspirations we hold” by a councillor.

The strong criticism came as Dunfermline area committee agreed to call on Westminster to keep a pledge to deliver the cash - without it, four projects are left in limbo. The city’s money was originally promised by the former Conservative Government. Last month it was proposed to be withdrawn from the new Labour Government’s budget.

Councillor Aude Boubaker-Calder (Lib-Dem for Dunfermline Central) said: “Cancelling this funding would be more than just pulling the rug from under us. It would represent a betrayal of our people, our city, and of the aspirations we hold.”

She led a motion to “express concern” that Dunfermline could lose out.

“We have not received a formal notice of cancellation yet.I choose to believe there is still a chance for the UK Government to do the right thing,” Cllr Boubaker-Calder said. “By putting forward this motion, we send a powerful message to the UK Government and chancellor that Dunfermline stands united and Fife Council stands united, and we demand what is fair, right, and what we were promised.”

She continued: “Let’s make it crystal clear that we won’t be ignored or dismissed and we'll fight for Dunfermline's rightful place on the map as a city of opportunity, culture and growth.”

The cash boost was intended to renovate St Margaret’s House into a new cultural space; repair and restore the city’s B-listed Fire Station Creative building; turn Tower House into an improved cultural space; and create a new amphitheatre for outdoor performances at the Dunfermline Learning Campus.

Those projects have been in limbo since October when the UK Government’s Autumn budget statement revealed that the money was proposed to be withdrawn from the new Labour budget.

The motion, which was supported by Councillor Gavin Ellis (Conservative for Dunfermline North), asked the committee to “express its strong support for the funding to be delivered for local cultural projects and note that as Scotland's newest city, its residents want to see investment from both their Governments”.

Following the motion’s approval, the City of Dunfermline Area Convener will be asked to write to the Chancellor of the Exchequer “requesting that Dunfermline receives the Levelling Up Funding our city and her residents deserve”.

Area committee convener, Councillor James Calder said: "I hope that the UK Government will take heed of this and protect the funding that Dunfermline has been promised."

The motion was approved unanimously and without debate.