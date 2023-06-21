Peter Grant will call time on more than 30 years of public service when the current Westminster parliament is eventually dissolved and the nation goes to the polls. Mr Grant has been MP for Glenrothes since 2015.

In a statement, he said it was the important to know when it was the right time to step down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me that time has not come yet, but it is likely to come in the next parliament, and it is fairer on everyone if I acknowledge that now,” he said, adding: “Depending on the timing of the next election, the parliament is likely to run until I am 68 or possibly 69 years old. I owe it to everyone to ask myself whether I will be able to cope with the physical and mental demands of the job when I reach that age.

Peter Grant will not seek re-election (Pic: George McLuskie)

“I don’t think, in all honesty, I can give a firm yes to that question, and that means, in all conscience, I can’t ask volunteers to campaign for me and ask voters to vote for me when I have doubts in my own mind about my ability to serve a further full term at the level of intensity I know will be needed.”

Mr Grant won the seat at the second attempt after being defeated by Labour’s Lindsay Roy in a 2008 by-election following the death of John MacDougall.

Before that he led the SNP-Lib Dem coalition administration at Fife Council from 2007-12. He was first elected a a councillor in 1992.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Grant successfully held his Westminster seat at in the 2017 and 2019 elections.