Fife museum named after Ukranian peninsula set to fly nation’s flag

Many buildings across the UK have opted to fly the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag to champion the country’s cause after Russian forces launched their military offensive last week.

St Andrews Museum could soon become the latest to follow suit, if a request by local Councillor Jane Ann Liston is approved in the coming days.

The Liberal Democrat councillor was surprised to learn that the museum’s base in Kinburn House was actually named after an area in the south of Ukraine and is keen to see the flag flown in support of Ukraine above Kinburn Park.

St Andrews Museum in Kinburn House which is named after a Ukrainian peninsula

“I am indebted to historian Dr Paul Vyšný for the following information,” she explained.

“Although the name Kinburn sounds very Scottish it is actually the name of a peninsula in what is now Ukraine.

“During the Crimean War a battle was fought there in 1855 and the Russian Kinburn Fort captured.

“The house was built the following year and named after the battle.

“I heartily support the flying of the Ukrainian flag over this building as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainians and hope it can be arranged as quickly as possible.”

The move comes after Fife Provost Jim Leishman expressed his support for Ukraine on behalf of the council during a meeting on Thursday.

He said: “Let’s hope common sense prevails and they can negotiate the position to prevent any future killings.”

