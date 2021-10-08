Fife outbid after joining forces with councils to be UK City of Culture 2025
Fife’s civic and culture leaders have expressed disappointment after the Kingdom’s part in a four-council strong bid to become the UK’s City of Culture in 2025 failed to make the longlist.
The joining venture with Perth and Kinross, Angus and Dundee City Councils was one of 20 to submit an expression of interest in taking on the prestigious initiative.
But today, the UK Government’s Department for Culture, Media and Sport revealed it hadn’t made it to the eight bids selected to progress to the next stage of the judging process.
But the joint effort - put together with the culture trusts operating in each region - has sparked a new conversation between them.
Last month over 40 people from the cultural sector across all four areas met to discuss their work, ideas and how to collaborate in future.
Fife Council’s co-leaders, David Ross and David Alexander , said the work done would bring benefits further down the road.
In a joint statement, they said: “Our bid was strong and we've worked together as a partnership to bring it forward.
“We're disappointed it will not go further this time but the work that has been done so far will bring its own benefits to the region.”
Angus Council Leader, Cllr David Fairweather said: “It doesn’t change the amazing cultural offer available across the Tay Cities region.
“By coming together we can create an unrivalled experience for our residents and visitors alike.”
A panel of judges, led by Sir Phil Redmond, will announce a shortlist in the spring, before the winner is revealed next May.