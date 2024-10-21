Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Upgrades could be coming to Fife’s police headquarters in Glenrothes.

Police Scotland has submitted a planning application to Fife Council to create a new canteen area, improved changing facilities, and a bigger relocated lecture hall extension at its Detroit Road base.

The brick building sits within the campus, and there are two existing lean-to gabled buildings on the south side, facing an area currently used for parking. Police are hoping to build a similar lean-to extension to fill in the gap and expand their facilities.

If approved, it would give Police Scotland the opportunity to reconfigure the space in the existing buildings. The existing lecture hall would be split into three new rooms – a new general office, training manager office and a store room. The proposals would also allow for campus changing facilities to be reconfigured and extended to comply with building regulations and to maximise space. The new extension would create a new canteen, two offices and a larger lecture hall.

Fife Council will consider the application in due course.