Fife primary school pupils launch own school travel plan

Transport in Fife accounts for 20% of the region's carbon footprint and most journeys are still made by car.

By having a school travel plan, children at the school are hoping to persuade parents and carers to reduce car journeys, which is better for the environment whilst making the school gates safer for children.

Children at Denend Primary with their travel plan

The children have been involved in the project through the ​Junior Road Safety Officers’ group who have been carrying out surveys and local walks to identify ‘park and stride’ sites, as well as speaking in assemblies and organising road safety poster competitions in the school.

Headteacher Claire Wyatt said: “Our children have been extremely busy over the last few months working with travel plan co-ordinators from Fife Council and our Parent Council members to prepare our School Travel Plan.

“Having a School Travel Plan is important not only to encourage our children to travel actively but also to keep them safe around school.

“We’re hoping that people will decide to leave cars at home when bringing their children to school and by having less traffic around the school, it will be a much safer place for children arriving on foot, scooters and bikes.

“Parents and carers need to be able to feel at ease to let their children travel to school in this way.

