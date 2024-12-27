Fife primary school with no pupils set to be mothballed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fife school with no pupils is set to be mothballed.

Kirkton of Largo Primary was once home to over 40 youngsters, but has been closed with any pupils transferring to Lundin Mill primary School in Leven. Now a report is set to go in front of councillors to formally mothball Kirkton. It will be considered by members of the cabinet committee on January 9.

Donald Macleod, executive director education, will ask for permission tom mothball the school “with immediate effect” - any pupils who wanted to enrol there would then be offered free transport to Lundin Mill if they meet the distance criteria.

The issue comes before councillors now because the enrolment period for a primary one pupil commences in early January.

Kirkton of Largo Primary School is set to be formally mothballed (Pic: Google Maps)

Kirkton’s Pupil Support Assistant moved to Lundin Mill at the start of the 2023-24 academic year and the administration vacancy was not filled. Staff were also redeployed. The school has the capacity to teach 75 pupils, but by 2013-14 that roll stood at just 42, and it has continued to drop every year over the last decade. The school has operated with a joint headteacher, since August 2018, covering both Kirkton and Lundin Mill which is just over one mile away.

During the 2021-22 academic session, there were no Primary 1-2 pupils and in 2022-23, there were no Primary 1-4 pupils enrolled. In that year, a single class teacher was in place, with a composite class of 13 pupils across P5, P6 and P7 stages.

For session 2022-23, the school roll had declined from 21 to 13 pupils and by that June a number of families had moved their children to other primary schools, with the projected school roll for August 2023, to be six pupils. Kirkton was not operational for 2023/24 and continues to have no pupils for session 2024/25.

Discussion have taken place with the headteacher, and the education service has written to all parents and carers to outline its proposal. They were also invited to a meeting to discuss it further.

Mr Macleod’s report said: “If the mothballing is approved by the Cabinet Committee, an annual review of the mothballing arrangement would be implemented to take account of any changes to the births in the catchment area and any new housing in the catchment area.”