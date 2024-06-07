Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mothballed primary school in Fife is to be closed permanently.

Milton of Balgonie Primary School will officially be closed this August and Fife Council will begin looking at ways to repurpose the building for educational use going forward. The small, rural school has been temporarily shuttered since 2021 after roll numbers fell from 45 pupils in 2003 to zero in 2019. Councillors on the cabinet committee signed off on the decision at a meeting on Thursday morning.

Councillor Kathleen Leslie, education scrutiny convener, said: “Rural schools are valued, but given the way pupil roll fell and the fact that there wouldn’t be any sort of peer support, curricular opportunities, or social opportunities, this is the right thing to move ahead with.”

The school had a capacity for 75 pupils. Rather than closing it in 2021, the council decided to wait and see if circumstances changed. As a result of the formal closure, the catchment area of Coaltown of Balgonie Primary has been amended to provide an alternative.

Milton of Balgonie Primary School (Google Maps)

An amendment from Councillor John Beare (SNP for Glenrothes North, Leslie and Markinch) emphasised that elected members should have the final say in the school's future, and any decisions to "dispose of" or get rid of the building must go through the cabinet committee in future.

He added: “I’m determined that we retain the option of reopening the School.”