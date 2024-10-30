Freuchie Primary School (Pic: Google Maps)

A primary school in Fife is set to get two new permanent extensions next year after plans were given the green light.

Planners granted permission for the work to go ahead at Freuchie Primary which is scheduled to be completed next summer..

Fife Council had asked for permission to replace the two existing “modular accommodation” units with two permanent school blocks. The units serve as the school entrance, an office, a classroom, and dining facilities.

“The modular accommodation on the school site was added between the late 1970s and early 1990s and this has reached the end of its lifecycle and is no longer fit for purpose,” a planning statement said.

Block one will provide a new main entrance to the school. The council said it will also offer “flexible space/dining hall, kitchen, and linked circulation to the existing building.” Block two will provide improved, dedicated space for the school’s nursery. The nursery playroom does not currently have “dedicated access to ancillary support space and is shared with the wider school”.

The extension will aim to rectify those shortcomings and provide a dedicated, well connected space for the nursery children.

“Both will provide a barrier free solution on the school site with all accommodation fully accessed under one roof,” the planning statement continued. “All modular accommodation on the site will be removed and the external areas reinstated to secure play space.”

Planning papers stated that work is scheduled for completion during summer 2025. Now that the plans have been approved, work can begin imminently.