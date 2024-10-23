Fife pub owners warn of closure fears after council decision on rotten windows

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Methil business owner has warned it could face closure after Fife Council refused to allow owners to replace three large, rotten, draughty windows.

The East Dock Bar & Restaurant in the town’s High Street Methil said it feared for the future if a planning application to replace the building’s three large windows is rejected again on appeal. The local authority this week refused owners Claire and John Bease’s bid to replace the old, wooden single glazed windows and doors with UPVC double glazed windows with the same features.

Mrs Bease, who has co-run the business for three and a half years, called the decision “nonsense”.

“We are trying to improve the property but Fife Council is intent on stopping us,” she said. “Currently the building is draughty and cold, and the customers complain during the winter months. The windows rattle when large vehicles pass. One of the frames is already rotten.”

The pub owners have hit out after their planning application was turned down (Pic: Submitted)

She added: “If we can’t fit these windows, the business inevitably will close in the near future, losing more businesses in the area, with the loss of 10 jobs.”

Council planners rejected the proposed improvements “in the interest of preserving the historic character and integrity of this category C-listed building”.

However, Mrs Bease pointed out that the two flats above the pubs have already got modern UPVC windows.

"I just don’t understand why it is saying no to us. The application is to help us maintain the building and help us save money on our energy bills. I just feel like we’re fighting a losing battle," she said.

In early 2024, Mr and Mrs Bease were awarded a £8,200 Net-Zero grant to replace the pub’s windows and doors. It covered only part of the £13,000 overall cost, and the couple had until February 2025 to either use it or lose it. However, they said Fife Council took more than seven months to issue a planning decision.

In that time, the cost of replacement went up 10%. As of January, the price will rise by 25%. According to Mrs Bease, the delay has also put the pub at risk of losing its grant.

“We were told we could appeal the decision, but that can take between three to six months, so we’re likely going to lose the grant, and that means we’re back to square one where we can’t afford the windows at all," she said.

“This delay is costing us money. We’re going to just end up going elsewhere if we cannot get these windows changed.”

According to Mrs Bease, the council has suggested that it would approve a planning application to replace the current windows and doors with like-for-like wooden frames - but she said they are three times the price.

“The business can’t afford this amount, it would bankrupt us,” she said. “We’re also right next to the sea. We don’t see the point in putting more wooden windows in when they’re going to get eroded.”

Mrs Bease said she has lodged an appeal against the decision.