The Cycle Tavern at Burnside, Auchtermuchty will get a new lease of life as residential accommodation after Fife councillors approved a change of use planning application. H. Aitchison, of Quayside House, Methil Docks got the go ahead to carry out the work last week.

The Cycle Tavern was previously owned by Red Oak Taverns and was last open for business in July 2021. It was sold at auction, and acquired by the applicant who wants to investigate the development potential of the existing buildings and associated land. The pub was set in two stone built houses which were combined. A series of ad-hoc extensions have been added to the rear of the buildings over the years to create enlarged kitchen and dining facilities.

The Cycle Tavern was previously owned by Red Oak Taverns and was last open for business in July 2021. Papers submitted with the planning application stated that it was understood that the business had been running at an operating loss for several years, despite significant investments and upgrades to the facilities by the brewery. The previous tenants departed, and Red Oak Taverns tried to attract new ones without success .With little public demand, the pub was no longer a viable business and put up for sale. It was on the market for over two years before being bought at auction.

The former Cycle Tavern will now be turned into flats (Pic: Google Maps)