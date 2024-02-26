News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING

Fife pub set to be turned into flats three years after doors closed

A former pub in a Fife town is set to be converted into two flats.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 26th Feb 2024, 08:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Cycle Tavern at Burnside, Auchtermuchty will get a new lease of life as residential accommodation after Fife councillors approved a change of use planning application. H. Aitchison, of Quayside House, Methil Docks got the go ahead to carry out the work last week.

The Cycle Tavern was previously owned by Red Oak Taverns and was last open for business in July 2021. It was sold at auction, and acquired by the applicant who wants to investigate the development potential of the existing buildings and associated land. The pub was set in two stone built houses which were combined. A series of ad-hoc extensions have been added to the rear of the buildings over the years to create enlarged kitchen and dining facilities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Cycle Tavern was previously owned by Red Oak Taverns and was last open for business in July 2021. Papers submitted with the planning application stated that it was understood that the business had been running at an operating loss for several years, despite significant investments and upgrades to the facilities by the brewery. The previous tenants departed, and Red Oak Taverns tried to attract new ones without success .With little public demand, the pub was no longer a viable business and put up for sale. It was on the market for over two years before being bought at auction.

Most Popular
The former Cycle Tavern will now be turned into flats (Pic: Google Maps)The former Cycle Tavern will now be turned into flats (Pic: Google Maps)
The former Cycle Tavern will now be turned into flats (Pic: Google Maps)

The planning statement added: “Given the long-term financial difficulties associated with the previous public house business, it is considered that the previous use is simply unviable as a going business concern and that other uses for the buildings should be explored.”

Related topics:Fife