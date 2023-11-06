Fife pub unveils plans for new beer garden
The Ship Tavern in Anstruther has been granted planning permission to pitch a small, removable beer garden on part of the public footpath along the harbour. The bar owners, Thunder Holdings Ltd, recently asked Fife Council for permission to set up an outdoor seating area across the road from the pub’s entrance .
The Shore Street pub will now be allowed to set up eight tables on part of the harbour footpath each day and clear the furniture again in the evening. The small beer garden will have enough seating for 32 people, and during the winter it will be open from 11:00am-7:00pm each day. During the spring and summer, the area will stay open a little later until 8:30pm.
The old fisherman’s haunt was recently renovated and reopened in April of this year. On Facebook, the pub said it hopes in the future to serve food as well as drinks. The Welcome to Fife tourism site described the tavern as a warm and friendly atmosphere with a strong focus on local produce and community values.
“The Ship Tavern aims to deliver good drinks, friendly service, and an inviting atmosphere,” the website says.
The new seating area will now become part of the pub’s offering. Pictures of the proposals show that the seating area will sit close on the edge of the footpath closest to Shore Street.