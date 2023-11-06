Fife pub unveils plans for new beer garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Ship Tavern in Anstruther has been granted planning permission to pitch a small, removable beer garden on part of the public footpath along the harbour. The bar owners, Thunder Holdings Ltd, recently asked Fife Council for permission to set up an outdoor seating area across the road from the pub’s entrance .

The Shore Street pub will now be allowed to set up eight tables on part of the harbour footpath each day and clear the furniture again in the evening. The small beer garden will have enough seating for 32 people, and during the winter it will be open from 11:00am-7:00pm each day. During the spring and summer, the area will stay open a little later until 8:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The old fisherman’s haunt was recently renovated and reopened in April of this year. On Facebook, the pub said it hopes in the future to serve food as well as drinks. The Welcome to Fife tourism site described the tavern as a warm and friendly atmosphere with a strong focus on local produce and community values.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The beer garden is planned at the Ship Tavern, Anstruther (Pic: Google Maps)

“The Ship Tavern aims to deliver good drinks, friendly service, and an inviting atmosphere,” the website says.