Residents in Cardenden will be asked for their views which will then help shape Fife Council’s action plan.

Last August, householders were left counting the cost after torrential rain saw drains blocked and the Den Burn hit dangerously high levels.

There was also a lot of anger at the local authority’s response - and lack or co-ordination - as a huge clear-up operation began.

Cardenden flooded after the torrential rainstorm of August 11 and 12, 2020. (Pic George Zielinski)

Around 15 householders were left facing damage worth thousands of £s.

Now the council is set to get their views to help shape its future flood mitigation actions for the area.

Scotland’s environment regulator, SEPA, has already identified the need for a Cardenden Flood Study in its flood risk strategy for the Forth Estuary.

Now, a virtual consultation event will run throughout July, and a survey shared with participants.

As part of this study, flood modelling of the area has been carried out to identify the existing level of risk in the area.

Options up for comment include, defences such as walls/embankments to help protect areas and properties at risk; increased capacity at bridges, and flood management techniques to reduce the impact of flow of water before it reaches properties and roads.

Councillor Rosemary Liewald, depute convener of Cowdenbeath Area Committee, said: “We are committed to addressing what needs to be done in Cardenden to best develop any future works for mitigating flood risk.

“The study has indicated that the main source of flooding is from the Den Burn and River Ore. There are also areas of flooding caused by excess surface water.

“We now want to engage our local communities to gather their views on tackling these issues to help us take appropriate action.”

The council will also be talking directly with community groups and placing posters in community facilities to get the views of local people.

Local people with no internet access can complete the survey at Cardenden Customer Service Centre, 112-116 Station Road, Bowhill.

Visit http://www.fife.gov.uk/cardendenfsconsultation to find out more.

