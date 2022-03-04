Fife residents vow to fight new housing development even before plans are submitted

Kingdom Housing Association has signalled its intention to bring forward plans for an area of land to the east of Pitlethie Road, although several people who attended a recent online consultation event say they will object to the move amid ongoing concerns.

The proposals, which are expected to be registered with Fife Council’s planning department later this month, will be for up to 49 new affordable homes for social rent, along with an area of open space.

However, reservations have been raised about road safety issues in the area, and the fact that Pitlethe Lodge, which has enjoyed countryside views for over 100 years, will be completely swallowed by the development.

Kingdom Housing Association's plans have yet to be submitted

Leuchars woman Elinor Chalmers is just one of a number of locals hoping to raise awareness of the plans as they stand.

“One of the main points raised by the residents who did attend the meeting is their concerns about the already very busy Pitlethie Road having an influx of many more cars,” she commented.

“The entrance to the proposed development is at a pre-existing pinch point for traffic which is at its peak on a sunny weekend day with an influx of people heading to Tentsmuir forest and beach.

“The road is regularly used by cyclists, walkers and horse riders.”

A statement from Montgomery Forgan Associates, who have come up with the designs on behalf of Kingdom Housing Association, stressed that the proposals continue to be reviewed to reflect feedback from consultees and members of the local community.

But it added: “The proposed development will result in a number of material benefits to the local community.

“It will offer a good mix of affordable housing.

“The modern homes and layout will create a welcoming, pleasing and “family friendly” environment, and the homes will be sustainable and energy efficient.”

A detailed planning application is anticipated to be lodged in mid-March and will be for a mix of terraced and semi-detached single and two-storey homes.

