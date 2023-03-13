A planning application has been lodged with Fife Council to carry out the work at the facilities at Balwearie High School in Kirkcaldy.

The application seeks listed building consent for internal alterations and a new window panel with ventilation.

A supporting statement said the toilets were in urgent need of refurbishment.

Balwearie High School, Kirkcaldy

It added: “The modern setup used in other school refurbishments/new builds is open plan in nature. This provides all the normal toilet facilities whilst removing several safety and security challenges.

“Pupils have expressed concerns about using the toilets. The main reason include the general state of the facilities and being intimidated by other users. A number of concerns around bullying in the toilet area have also been raised. “The document said the toilets were damaged “on a regular basis.”

