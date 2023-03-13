Fife school plans new open plan toilets as pupils highlight safety fears
A secondary school in Kirkcaldy is looking to improve its toilet faciities to tackle safety and security issues - including complaints over bullying.
A planning application has been lodged with Fife Council to carry out the work at the facilities at Balwearie High School in Kirkcaldy.
The application seeks listed building consent for internal alterations and a new window panel with ventilation.
A supporting statement said the toilets were in urgent need of refurbishment.
It added: “The modern setup used in other school refurbishments/new builds is open plan in nature. This provides all the normal toilet facilities whilst removing several safety and security challenges.
“Pupils have expressed concerns about using the toilets. The main reason include the general state of the facilities and being intimidated by other users. A number of concerns around bullying in the toilet area have also been raised. “The document said the toilets were damaged “on a regular basis.”
It added: “A modern, open plan, toilet facility would be a positive change in the dynamics regarding pupil behaviour, particularly, during interval and lunch but also throughout the school day.”Councillors will consider the application in due course.