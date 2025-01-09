Fife school with no pupils is formally mothballed by councillors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Kirkton of Largo Primary School in Upper Largo has officially been mothballed by Fife Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school has been effectively closed for the past two years, but Cabinet councillors have unanimously agreed to formally temporarily close it before the new enrolment period for primary one students begins.

A report from Donald Macleod, Fife’s executive director of education, recommended mothballing “based on the current position, and in the absence of any negative feedback from parents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kirkton of Largo Primary School was not operational last session and it continues to have no pupils for 2024/25,” Shelagh McLean, head of Education Directorate service, said.

Kirkton of Largo Primary School has been mothballed (Pic: Google Maps)

Looking ahead, maximum pupil enrolment is likely to remain fewer than five students per year over the next five years. Kirkton’s pupil support assistant was previously moved to Lundin Mill at the start of the 2023-24 academic year and the administration vacancy was not filled. Staff were also redeployed.

The school has the capacity to teach 75 pupils, but by 2013-14 that roll stood at just 42, and it has continued to drop every year over the last decade. The school has operated with a joint headteacher since August 2018, covering both Kirkton and Lundin Mill which is just over one mile away.

As of February 2024, the council has only identified five students expected to live in the school’s catchment area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal is to mothball the school from January 9 2025 which will enable pupils from this catchment area to be offered a place at Lundin Mill Primary School during the period of mothballing.” the report said.

Mothballing is used to refer to a temporary closure where the roll has fallen to zero. Rather than closing it, it gives the opportunity for it to reopen should circumstances change. Mr Macleod said the decision will reduce the uncertainty for parents for where they should enrol their child.

“It will allow pupils from Kirkton of Largo to be enrolled with a larger peer group than would be within the class organisation at Kirkton of Largo Primary School,” the committee papers continued.

Any pupils who wanted to enrol at Kirkton of Largo would instead be offered free transport to Lundin Mill if they meet the distance criteria. The Cabinet is expected to review the temporary closure by the end of 2025.