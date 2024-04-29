Fife school’s crumbling windows to be replaced as part of major upgrade

Crumbling windows in a C-listed school building in Fife are to be replaced. A kitchen door is also earmarked for replacement at East Wemyss Primary School after councillors approved a planning application lodged by the local authority’s property services.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 29th Apr 2024, 12:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The windows are in various states of disrepair due to water damage and a lack of maintenance. Some have been deliberately made inoperable due to concern over their structural integrity.

A report said some top sashes have dropped in their frame leaving air gaps at the top, sash cords have snapped, many are paint stuck and frames have bare wet timber. Wet sections are suspected of having soft and yielding timber, and in some instances, astragals have been physically damaged and have sections missing. They will be replaced with new timber framed purpose made windows sealed double gazed units.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A supporting statement said: “Although some very minor repairs to the timber frames and astragals have been carried out over recent years, other than the need to repair damage caused by vandalism - principally replacing broken glass - most have had no attention.

The windows at East Wemyss Primary are in a state of disrepair (Pics: Fife Council planning application)The windows at East Wemyss Primary are in a state of disrepair (Pics: Fife Council planning application)
The windows at East Wemyss Primary are in a state of disrepair (Pics: Fife Council planning application)

“Rather than adopt a piece-meal approach of repair, it is felt that to maximise the available budge and to improve the thermal performance of the building and subsequently the wellbeing of the occupants, the better option is to completely replace the existing windows with new."

“A further benefit is overall disruption to the running of the school can be significantly reduced as replacing a window is less time consuming than repairing. Classrooms need only be out of commission for a brief period.”

Related topics:Fife

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.