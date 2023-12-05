Fife schools move closer to demolition as new £123m learning centre takes shape

As the new Dunfermline Learning Centre gets closer to an opening date, two local high schools are preparing for demolition.

Woodmill High School and St Columba’s RC High School in Dunfermline are both earmarked for demolition by the end of next year and students and staff are expected to migrate to the new learning centre in August. Fife Council submitted prior notifications for the demolition through its planning portal in recent weeks.

Although the applications have limited information, a spokesperson for the council confirmed that the council plans to flatten both sites entirely with demolition expected to start by the end of next year.

“A detailed programme will be prepared for these works, likely to start towards the end of 2024,” they added.

Woodmill High School and St Columba’s RC High School in Dunfermline are both earmarked for demolition by the end of next year (Pic: Submitted)

The £123.6 million campus will bring together pupils, students and staff from both schools and Fife College in modern, fit for purpose, low carbon facilities.

The replacement buildings for St Columba's and Woodmill are due to open in August 20224, at which point staff and students will make the move.

However, until then the council said both will still be in use until the end of summer 2024 term. The council has confirmed that both high school sites will be flattened into blank slates for potential redevelopment. However, a spokesperson said the “future use of the site is still to be determined.”