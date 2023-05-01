Fife Scout hall gutted in fire could become turned into three-bedroom home

Jim and Pauline Smith want permission to transform the former facility in Cardenden Road, Cardenden, into a one and a half storey, three bedroom home. A planning application was submitted last summer, but withdrawn to allow the full detailed permissions to be lodged, and they were published this week.

The site has sat unused since the devastating fire almost four years ago. Earlier this month, Fife Council gave the 4th Fife Scout Group Cardenden the green light to forge ahead with its plans for a new facility on farmland opposite St Ninian’s Primary School on Orebank Road. It has been based out of Auchterderran Church Hall while it searched for a new home, and fundraised to make it a reality.

Now, the site of the scout group’s former home could be brought back into use.

A planning statement, submitted as part of the application, said: “The site has lain redundant for the past four or so years following a fire which left the building severely damaged and in a state of disrepair. The building is not capable of rehabilitation. The proposal seeks to create an accessible and comfortable living space that brings a disused and redundant site back into use.”It added: “While the development site has not been used for residential use previously, it lies within a largely residential area and would not affect the amenity of surrounding properties.”