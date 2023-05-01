News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
1 hour ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
1 hour ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
2 hours ago MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo found dead aged 46
4 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
21 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace

Fife Scout hall gutted in fire could become turned into three-bedroom home

A former Scout Hall badly damaged by fire could become a new residential home if councillors approve a new planning application.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 1st May 2023, 10:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 10:34 BST

Jim and Pauline Smith want permission to transform the former facility in Cardenden Road, Cardenden, into a one and a half storey, three bedroom home. A planning application was submitted last summer, but withdrawn to allow the full detailed permissions to be lodged, and they were published this week.

The site has sat unused since the devastating fire almost four years ago. Earlier this month, Fife Council gave the 4th Fife Scout Group Cardenden the green light to forge ahead with its plans for a new facility on farmland opposite St Ninian’s Primary School on Orebank Road. It has been based out of Auchterderran Church Hall while it searched for a new home, and fundraised to make it a reality.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now, the site of the scout group’s former home could be brought back into use.

The site has been unused since the fire almost four years agoThe site has been unused since the fire almost four years ago
The site has been unused since the fire almost four years ago
Most Popular

A planning statement, submitted as part of the application, said: “The site has lain redundant for the past four or so years following a fire which left the building severely damaged and in a state of disrepair. The building is not capable of rehabilitation. The proposal seeks to create an accessible and comfortable living space that brings a disused and redundant site back into use.”It added: “While the development site has not been used for residential use previously, it lies within a largely residential area and would not affect the amenity of surrounding properties.”

Councillors will consider the application in due course.

Related topics:Fife CouncilCouncillors