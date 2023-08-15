The ‘Buzz Shisha Lounge’ in Dunfermline’s Abbeyview failed to win Fife Council support during a planning review on Monday, and will be forced to shut its doors over residential noise and traffic concerns.

Last April, Mr M Arslan, of Glenrothes, retrospectively applied to change the use of an old garage behind a row of shops and flats on Duncan Crescent in the city into a hookah smoking lounge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Approximately 250 residents signed a petition opposing the move based on noise complaints and fears of “social disorder.” Residents previously stated it would also turn parking into a nightmare. The plans were rejected by planning officers and the decision upheld on appeal.

A typical shisha bar (Pic: Pixabay)

Planning review committee councillors agreed that the lounge would have an "unacceptable impact in terms of residential amenity and road safety."

“The number of vehicles coming and going could be significant. I’m inclined to agree with officers because I can’t see how this proposal is not detrimental and dangerous,” Councillor Alycia Hayes (East Neuk and Landward, SNP) said.

Councillor Andrew Verrecchia (Labour for Rosyth) added:” I believe that this would add to an already congested and heavily used area. There’s not a lot of room around there and I think it would add to an already problematic area for parking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, the applicants claimed there would be no "loud music systems" or "sound producing equipment" other than a TV with the volume kept on "background level". The premises would have additionally been restricted to 15 customers at any one time, using a one-hour slot booking system.

However, an environmental health report warned: “We have received several noise complaints about the premises. However apart from a couple of complaints about music most of the noise associated with the bar comes from access and egress.”

The statement continued: “This sort of noise cannot be dealt with by nuisance legislation or liquor licensing, this noise source can only be properly dealt with at the planning stage and therefore I can only recommend refusal of this application unless the opening hours are reduced to a more reasonable time closing time that does not affect evenings for the local residents.”

Councillors also refused the application based on pedestrian safety concerns and a lack of designated parking.