Fife solar farm that could power 7000 homes gets go-ahead
Plans for a major solar farm in Fife have been given the go-ahead.
London-based Dunfermline Solar Limited was given approval for a development on land to the south of Lochhead Landfill Site in Dunfermline.
The proposed development will deliver a solar export capacity of up to 29.9MW - sufficient energy to power an estimated 7000 households.
Councillors at this week’s meeting of the West and Central Planning Committee.
It recommended approval of the plans for the site which was a former opencast coal mining area, but has been restored to agricultural use.
The development is designed to generate clean, renewable electricity to feed directly into the National Grid.
No objections were received.
Security fencing will be established around the edge of the solar array to prevent unauthorised access, and the solar farm will operate for up to 30 years with provision for it to be decommissioned taking place on the expiration of the planning permission.
The site will be restored within six months of this time unless planning permission is sought to extend the operational period
Councillors were told the development was considered acceptable in meeting the terms of the Development Plan and national guidance related to the provision of solar farms.