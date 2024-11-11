Fife supermarket reveals why it wants to open longer on Sundays
Aldi has applied to Fife Council for permission to stay open until 8:00pm in line with most of its stores across Scotland.
The doors currently shut at 7:00pm, while Tesco in the town operates until 10:00pm and Lidl 9:00pm. Aldi said the change would “fit with modern activity patterns” and lead to more jobs. The South Road shop is currently open from 9:00am to 7:00pm on Sundays, but it could soon be open an extra hour if planners sign off on the proposals
A statement from Aldi, submitted as part of its application, said: “The demand for more flexible opening hours is principally driven by consumer demand and the desire for access, both earlier and later in the day, to fit with modern activity patterns. Nearly all of Aldi’s stores within their Scottish portfolio currently operate until at least 8:00pm on Sunday, with the Cupar store being an exception.”
The statement continued: “Aldi now wishes to regularise this position and afford shoppers within the local community the opportunity to visit the store at a later time on a Sunday.”
Aldi highlighted that foodstores within the area currently operate with less restrictive opening hours and there is demand from shoppers for more flexibility. Aldi also said the extra hour would also increase the number of staff required at the store. There are no changes proposed to the opening hours from Monday to Saturday.
Fife Council will consider the application in due course.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.