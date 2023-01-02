Fife Council has formally agreed the change of use of the former shop at 69 Main Street, Kinglassie to serve hot food, which it has been doing for some time.

The background was revealed when a planning application was submitted by current operator, Yuvi’s.

The building used to be Glen Bakers and was run by a succession of proprietors as a take-away.

Yuvi's in Kinglassie

An enforcement notice was issued in January 2020 when it was found that hot takeaway food was being sold on the premises- a change that had occurred some time in the previous four years.

It required the business to cease trading unless an appeal was lodged, but neither happened and it transpired the local authority took no action.

