Fife Council has formally agreed the change of use of the former shop at 69 Main Street, Kinglassie to serve hot food.

A planning application was submitted by current operator, Yuvi’s.

The building used to be Glen Bakers and was run by a succession of proprietors as a take-away.

Yuvi's in Kinglassie

The application was submitted after it emerged a previous owner had received an enforcement notice from the local authority in January 2020.

A supporting statement, which formed part of the application, explained hot takeaway food had been sold on the premises - a change that had occurred some time in the previous four years.

It required the previous owners to cease trading unless an appeal was lodged, but neither happened and it transpired the local authority took no action.

The statement added: “Two and a half years after the notice was served, a new tenant - the current applicant - signed a lease for the property and renovated it internally in preparation to run it as a hot food takeaway.

“They were then notified by a passing council officer that there was an enforcement notice currently in place on the property.”