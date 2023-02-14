Fife taxi firms praised as inspection pass rates rise
Taxi companies have been praised for improved maintenance and inspection figures in the latest Fife Council report.
Pass rates in west Fife have improved since last summer – 95 percent of taxis and private hire cars passed on the first attempt compared to only 90 percent in August 2022.
“Our inspection methods are exactly the same as they’ve always been. It’s just that the taxi operators are actually maintaining the vehicles up to the correct standards,” said Billy Ferguson, service manager for Fife Council fleet services.
He added: “I am pleased to report that the first-time pass rate has increased since August 2022. The operators should be congratulated for their first class efforts in continuing to maintain their cars to a very high standard.
In Glenrothes, inspection and maintenance figures remained the same at the end of 2022 as they were in 2021, and reports praised taxi operators for maintaining their “very high standards.”
“Of the 92 vehicles licensed in the town, 89 passed first time, which equated to 97%,” a report to the council’s regulation and licensing committee stated.
“I’m delighted to report that the first time pass rate has remained the same since 2021,” added Mr Ferguson.