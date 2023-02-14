Pass rates in west Fife have improved since last summer – 95 percent of taxis and private hire cars passed on the first attempt compared to only 90 percent in August 2022.

“Our inspection methods are exactly the same as they’ve always been. It’s just that the taxi operators are actually maintaining the vehicles up to the correct standards,” said Billy Ferguson, service manager for Fife Council fleet services.

He added: “I am pleased to report that the first-time pass rate has increased since August 2022. The operators should be congratulated for their first class efforts in continuing to maintain their cars to a very high standard.

The report was presented to councillors this week

In Glenrothes, inspection and maintenance figures remained the same at the end of 2022 as they were in 2021, and reports praised taxi operators for maintaining their “very high standards.”

“Of the 92 vehicles licensed in the town, 89 passed first time, which equated to 97%,” a report to the council’s regulation and licensing committee stated.

