Fife tearoom looks to create outdoor seating

James McDonald of the Vintage Tearoom,17 Shore Street, Anstruther, also wants to erect a canopy.

It has submitted a planning application to Fife Council.

Officers from environmental and public protection have proposed limiting the hours of operation from 9:00am to 9:00pm.

The Vintage Tearoom in Anstruther

They also want no amplified music to be allowed in the outdoor seating area, noting: “There is potential for nearby residents to be disturbed by noise associated with the proposed development.”