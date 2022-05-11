Fife tearoom looks to create outdoor seating

A tearoom in a popular Fife village is looking to create an outdoor seating area.

By Allan Crow
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 7:46 am

James McDonald of the Vintage Tearoom,17 Shore Street, Anstruther, also wants to erect a canopy.

It has submitted a planning application to Fife Council.

Officers from environmental and public protection have proposed limiting the hours of operation from 9:00am to 9:00pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The Vintage Tearoom in Anstruther

Read More

Read More
Scottish beach where swimmers can bare all joins official bathing waters

They also want no amplified music to be allowed in the outdoor seating area, noting: “There is potential for nearby residents to be disturbed by noise associated with the proposed development.”

Councillors will consider the application in due course.

FifeFife CouncilCouncillors