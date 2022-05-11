Fife tearoom looks to create outdoor seating

James McDonald of the Vintage Tearoom,17 Shore Street, Anstruther, also wants to erect a canopy.
It has submitted a planning application to Fife Council.
Officers from environmental and public protection have proposed limiting the hours of operation from 9:00am to 9:00pm.
They also want no amplified music to be allowed in the outdoor seating area, noting: “There is potential for nearby residents to be disturbed by noise associated with the proposed development.”
Councillors will consider the application in due course.