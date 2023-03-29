Fife to get more than £3m funding to refurbish children’s playparks
Fife will see more than £3.4million in support from the Scottish Government in an effort to refurbish children’s play parks.
The investment is part of a £50 million nationwide investment from Holyrood spread out over the next three years.
The funding was welcomed by politicians in the Kingdom.
“I’m really pleased to receive confirmation that the Scottish Government will be providing Fife Council with more than £3.4 million to support their efforts to refurbish local play parks,” MSP for Dunfermline, Shirley-Anne Somerville, said.
“We know that playing outdoors has huge benefits for children and this funding will allow the council to further support local communitie.”
Although Fife Council has not released plans, SNP Councillor Brian Goodall confirmed that at least £70,000 has been earmarked for the redevelopment of Limekilns Play Park in west Fife.
Jenny Gilruth, MSP for Mid Fife and Glenrothes welcomed the “fantastic news” adding: “I look forward to seeing Fife Council’s plans to refurbish play parks within Glenrothes and across Fife.”