The funding is coming from the Scottish Government

The investment is part of a £50 million nationwide investment from Holyrood spread out over the next three years.

The funding was welcomed by politicians in the Kingdom.

“I’m really pleased to receive confirmation that the Scottish Government will be providing Fife Council with more than £3.4 million to support their efforts to refurbish local play parks,” MSP for Dunfermline, Shirley-Anne Somerville, said.

“We know that playing outdoors has huge benefits for children and this funding will allow the council to further support local communitie.”

Although Fife Council has not released plans, SNP Councillor Brian Goodall confirmed that at least £70,000 has been earmarked for the redevelopment of Limekilns Play Park in west Fife.