News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Bupa to close 85 dental care practices across UK
59 minutes ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
1 hour ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
1 hour ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
3 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady

Fife to get more than £3m funding to refurbish children’s playparks

Fife will see more than £3.4million in support from the Scottish Government in an effort to refurbish children’s play parks.

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 11:05 BST
The funding is coming from the Scottish Government
The funding is coming from the Scottish Government
The funding is coming from the Scottish Government

The investment is part of a £50 million nationwide investment from Holyrood spread out over the next three years.

The funding was welcomed by politicians in the Kingdom.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m really pleased to receive confirmation that the Scottish Government will be providing Fife Council with more than £3.4 million to support their efforts to refurbish local play parks,” MSP for Dunfermline, Shirley-Anne Somerville, said.

“We know that playing outdoors has huge benefits for children and this funding will allow the council to further support local communitie.”

Most Popular

Although Fife Council has not released plans, SNP Councillor Brian Goodall confirmed that at least £70,000 has been earmarked for the redevelopment of Limekilns Play Park in west Fife.

Jenny Gilruth, MSP for Mid Fife and Glenrothes welcomed the “fantastic news” adding: “I look forward to seeing Fife Council’s plans to refurbish play parks within Glenrothes and across Fife.”

Scottish GovernmentFifeMSPFife CouncilHolyroodDunfermline