Fife to spend £151m to build 1250 affordable new homes

Councillor Judy Hamilton announced phase four of the housing programme

The cabinet committee agreed to support the fourth phase of the “ambitious” affordable housing programme at its meeting on Thursday.

The programme has already delivered 7400 new affordable homes since 2012, making it one of the biggest north of the border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council's housing spokesperson, Councillor Judy Hamilton, who represents the Kirkcaldy Central ward for Labour, said she is proud of the work that's being done to provide new homes across the Kingdom.

She said: “Good quality, affordable, sustainable housing is something everyone has a right to and our affordable housing programme shows our commitment to providing that.

"I'm delighted to announce this next phase in our ambitious programme. I am very proud that in these challenging times we remain committed to housebuilding for the future."

Thursday’s approval for additional funding results in investment of over half a billion pounds to date into new affordable homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme is focussed on building a high quality mix of property types to meet the needs of different households as well as meeting high energy efficiency standards.

The council has made a commitment that 30% of new homes will cater to people with specific needs - 6.5% will be classed as wheelchair housing.

The committee also agreed to allow Fife Housing Revenue Account to borrow £10.5 million to continue property purchasing and acquisitions until 2026.

The HRA was also authorised for further borrowing of £38.778m to complete phase 3 of the Transitional Affordable Housing Programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Hamilton said: "“The council is continuing to provide new council houses against a challenging economic backdrop. It’s testament to the strength of the partnership that we are able to announce this ambitious new phase today. Together the council and the FHAA have the potential to deliver 3,350 new houses over the next five years which would be a fantastic achievement.