Fife tourist tax: drop-in sessions as council looks at possible tax, where it could apply, and how much

Drop-in sessions for businesses are going to be held across Fife as the local authority looks at whether to introduce a tourist tax levy.

Sessions will be held as part of the first phases of engagement in an attempt to understand public opinion on the scheme.

The Visitor Levy (Scotland) Act 2024 allows local councils to charge a percentage rate on accommodation within the scheme’s area.

There is flexibility over whether the charge applies to all or part of the local council area, and whether it is charged for all or part of the year and can change depending on the purpose of the visit.

Members of Fife Council’s finance, economy and corporate services scrutiny committee were given an update on work being undertaken at their meeting on Thursday.

In a report, Hilary Roberts, lead officer, tourism place programmes and policies, explained: “In order to introduce a scheme, the local authority must first undertake early engagement with businesses, residents and other relevant stakeholders before taking a decision to draft a scheme in alignment with legislative requirements.

“This draft scheme must then be agreed by committee before commencing a 12-week statutory consultation and making a decision on implementation based on the outcomes of that consultation.

“It should be noted that if a decision is taken to introduce a scheme, the levy is subject to a minimum of an 18-month period between announcement and the scheme coming into effect.

“The earliest possible implementation date, at present, would therefore be April 2028.”

East Neuk and Landward councillor Sean Dillon was keen to ensure the consultation will be easily accessible for those wanting to take part.

He said. “We are holding in person events – are you going to be focusing on tourism hotspots like the East Neuk? Operators are busy enough, they want to be not travelling to Kirkcaldy or whatever to have to ensure they take part in the process.”

Ms Roberts confirmed they would make efforts to ensure the events are held close to where they are needed.

“My plan at the moment is to have at least one drop in event for every committee area but for North Fife, probably higher,” she said. “One specifically for East Neuk and one specifically for St Andrews as well to make sure there is going to be at least one drop in session close to businesses.”

Following the consultation, which is likely to run until around November, a report will be brought back to the council’s committee in January next year for a decision as to whether to progress plans for a levy or not.