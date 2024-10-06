Fife village primary school set to expand to cope with more house building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been unveiled to alter and extend a primary school in a Fife village to cope with a growing population as more homes are built.

Fife Council’s education service has submitted a formal planning application to carry out the work at Coaltown of Balgonie School.

The late 19th century building has 85 pupils and eight staff, but the number off youngsters attending is expected to rise to 117.

It needs more space than its eight existing classrooms, and the plans outline a single-storey extension to the northwest of the existing school. The main building will be unaffected by the works.

The school and ts proposed extension (Pic: Fife Council planning papers)

The extra space is needed by August 2025, and the proposals will create a primary school facility with five classrooms in response to housing development proposals taking place in the locality and increased roll projections within the catchment area. The works will include formation of a temporary site access on School Street to undertake the construction works and the boundary wall will be reinstated on completion.

A supporting statement said: “The proposed works will deliver a primary school facility in the locality to address capacity pressures. Coaltown of Balgonie Primary School is landlocked and located within an established residential pattern and the sole pedestrian access to the site is via School Street.”

Councillors will consider the application in due course.