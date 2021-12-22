Fife villagers called for speed camera to slow down motorists

Residents in Gateside have long demanded measures to slow drivers down on the A91 through the north east FIfe village and have recently been pushing for a permanent camera to achieve that goal.

However, it appears that a speed camera in that location will not be considered in the short to medium-term at least - with Fife Council instead pledging to look at other ways to curb excessive speed.

The issue was raised by local Conservative Councillor Andy Heer, who queried why residents had been told by transportation officers that fixed speed cameras were “against policy”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents wanted fixed camera

Councillor Altany Craik, economy convener, said the location of safety cameras was a decision for the Scottish SafetyCamera Programme, which operates under the umbrella of Police Scotland.

He explained: “The council doesn't decide on enforcement locations nor the type of camera used.

“The placing of safety cameras is generally driven by a history of injury collisions and the speed profile at a location.

“Although there was a serious accident within Gateside this year, it’s the only injury crash recorded there over the last five years and speed was not noted as a causation factor.”

Nevertheless, Mr Craik did give residents some hope of action in the New Year, adding: “Roads and transportation services is currently considering further traffic calming options which will be discussed during the next round of Area Roads Programme member consultations.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.