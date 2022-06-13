A business in the East Neuk has submitted a planning application to build three tree homes in its grounds.

The chalets would sit on stands almost three metres high and offer self-contained living space for visitors.

The application for year-round lets has been lodged by Madeira in Fife for Grangemuir, Pittenweem.

The tree houses would be part of the tourism accommodation in the East Neuk.

The homes would be built within the Applicant’s wider property at Madeira, less than 1km north of the rural village.

Paperwork lodged with the application reveal each tree home would consists of a master bedroom, shower room, living area with sofa bed, a kitchenette and outdoor decking.

The overall height of each would be 9.5 metres.

In a supporting statement, the applicant said the proposal sought to “provide holiday accommodation in a sustainable location and natural setting that is located close to an abundance of countryside tourism and recreational activities and business.”

A planning application submitted in December 2021 was ruled to be invalid - the new bid seeks to address outstanding matters have now addressed in the new bid.

The paperwork added: “The fact the applicants already run a successful self-catering tourism related business from this location demonstrates that there not only is there a proven demand for this type of use, but that the site location is already considered to be a viable and attractive location for tourists and holidaymakers.