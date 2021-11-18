Fife welcomes new bid to curb illegal dog and puppy sales

Local agencies have expressed concern about the escalating number of breeders springing up in various locations, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, and the cost of these dogs and puppies which has soared in the last 18 months - often costing thousands of pounds for both pedigree breeds and cross breeds.

Illegal puppy farming is estimated to be worth £13m in Scotland alone, and the SSPCA says puppies can often be treated like a commodity, bred in large numbers with little regard for animal welfare.

To alleviate the problem, Fife Council is fully supportive of new licensing regulations which will see more stringent licences issued for breeders following risk assessments, with those licences extended to cat and rabbit breeders, animal rehoming and animal welfare premises for the first time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors in Fife have welcomed new legislation designed to curb the recent increase in illegal dog and puppy sales.

Dog breeders who have more than three litters in a year will also need licences - down from four litters previously.

Councillor Ross Vettraino, convener of FIfe’s environment and protective services sub committee, said: “The changes support good breeders who go well above the minimum standards to care for and breed their animals.

“The new rules will also help manage new breeders who are springing up to meet the spike in demand for dogs and puppies during the Coronavirus pandemic.”

Mr Vettraino also urged people to use the SSPCA’s assured puppy breeding scheme which highlights trusted sellers.

SSPCA Chief Superintendent Mike Flynn said: “We want to encourage the public to buy puppies that are healthy and have grown up with their siblings and parents in a clean and safe environment.

“We always encourage people to rehome animals, but we know that the public demand for puppies grows at a much faster rate than what is legally available. This means people often turn to buying their pet online.

“Unfortunately, this has led to a rapid growth in the illegal puppy trade and dogs are often kept in horrendous conditions with puppies removed from their mothers far too young.

“They are rarely vaccinated or health screened and often unsocialised, all of which commonly lead to medical and behavioural problems.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.