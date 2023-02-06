Fife windfarm seeks to extend operations for further five years
The operator of a wind farm in Fife wants to extend its development for a further five years.
Earlseat Wind Farm, on Standing Stane Road, has been part of the landscape since 2014, and has permission from Fife Council to operate until 2039.
Now the company behind it wants to extend that permission for an extra five years - until 2044.
It has lodged a Section 42 application with Fife Council to amend the timescales originally imposed as part of its planning approval.
It would “extend the operational life and decommissioning period of the windfarm which consists of eight turbines.”
Operators, Earlseat Wind Farm, said the application would result in no physical changes to a windfarm where the average annual renewable electricity produced over the last five years has been approximately 9,388 megawatt hours.
The company said: “Extending the operational life of Earlseat would result in the generation of approximately 42, 2246 MWh of additional renewable electricity.”Councillors will consider the application in due course.