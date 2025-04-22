Fifers get say on new scheme to oversee community councils

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fifers can have their say on how community councils are set up and run.

The new consultation comes from Fife Council on an updated scheme which outlines how the community bodies should be set up, and the standards they should meet.

Council would like to hear your views on the way Community Councils are set up and run. You can let us know by taking part in our consultation.

People can have their say in a public consultation which runs until May 16. It allows Fifers to make your views known on the current scheme, before the next round of community council elections, scheduled to take place in 2027. The current review incorporates adopting a dodel scheme, which has been put together by The Improvement Service and appropriately tailored for Fife’s requirements.

You can have your say by visiting https://haveyoursay.fife.gov.uk/communities/community-council-consultation/