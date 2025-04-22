Fifers get say on new scheme to oversee community councils

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 14:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Fifers can have their say on how community councils are set up and run.

The new consultation comes from Fife Council on an updated scheme which outlines how the community bodies should be set up, and the standards they should meet.

Council would like to hear your views on the way Community Councils are set up and run. You can let us know by taking part in our consultation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People can have their say in a public consultation which runs until May 16. It allows Fifers to make your views known on the current scheme, before the next round of community council elections, scheduled to take place in 2027. The current review incorporates adopting a dodel scheme, which has been put together by The Improvement Service and appropriately tailored for Fife’s requirements.

You can have your say by visiting https://haveyoursay.fife.gov.uk/communities/community-council-consultation/

Related topics:PeopleFife CouncilFife

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice