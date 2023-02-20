Now it wants their feedback on the blueprint which will manage Fife’s transport system, and be the action plan, over the next ten years.

The council is asking people to review the proposals and complete a short 10-minute online survey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey, which opened this week, runs until Monday, April 2. There will be a series of open events for people to see the plans, discuss them, and also ask questions.

The strategy is open to consultation.

Events include one at the Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy on: Thursday, March 2 between 10:00am to 2:00pm; St Andrews Bus Station: Tuesday 7 March (4:00pm to 8:00pm); Kingsgate, Dunfermline: Saturday, March 25 (10:00am to 2:00pm)

Councillor Altany Craik, spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning, urged people to get on board and give their feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Transport gives us access to work, education, and essential services. It shapes the places we live, impacts our health and wellbeing, but it is also one of Fife’s biggest sources of carbon emissions.”Cllr Craik added: “Your views, ideas and experiences have already helped us to shape a strategy to support our communities with fair, sustainable access for all. We are now asking as many people as possible to respond to our survey.

“Tell us if we are best meeting the needs of our local people, businesses and visitors.”