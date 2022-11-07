The blueprint will guide development within the region over a 20-year period, setting out the long-term future of land use and outlining how development is delivered to the right places, considering local community needs.

The consultation is seeking views on important issues like the local economy, affordable homes, transport, community facilities, green spaces and play facilities. The council is also seeking views on key future challenges.

Cllr Altany Craik, spokesman for finance, economy and strategic planning, said: “The success of the LDP depends on the participation of local people, businesses and visitors. The Plan will build on our ambition to create a fairer, healthy and sustainable Fife.

The consultation begins this week

“We want to make sure that quality of life is at the heart of what we do.”