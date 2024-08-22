Fifers invited to follow Fife Council's new WhatsApp channel for news, events and important service updates
With 79 per cent of the population across the UK using WhatsApp, the council has now created its own channel on the messaging platform.
The one-way broadcast platform allows users to privately follow their preferred organisations and individuals to receive updates.
A spokesperson for Fife Council said: “By adding a WhatsApp channel to our social media offering, customers can choose the best way that suits them to keep up to date with all the latest news, events and important service updates from us.
“Follow us to get the latest news, events and important service updates delivered straight to your phone.
"Although WhatsApp channels are a one-way platform, you can respond using an emoji and share the message with friends and family you think might be interested.
"Following our WhatsApp channel does not mean that we will feature in your list of personal chats, but instead our updates iwll appear in the updates tab in the app.
"Your profile name, photo and mobile phone number are kept hidden and secure, and not in view to us or other followers.”
Users are able to opt in or out of the service at any time.
To join the Fife Council WhatsApp channel simply follow this link
Once the channel opens, click ‘Follow’ in the top right.
