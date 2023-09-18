Watch more videos on Shots!

Businesses, organisations, communities and householders, alongside Fife Council, will all need to take action to reduce building emissions and improve sustainability if the Kingdom is to meet its target of Net Zero by 2045.

With that in mind, Fifers can now air their views on the region’s Local Heat and Energy Efficiency Strategy (LHEES), which outlines an approach tailored to where we live which aims to improve the energy efficiency of buildings and support behaviour change. The strategy is at www.fife.gov.uk/LHEES.

A public engagement exercise on the draft strategy has now begun and will last for six weeks up to October 29. Fife Council is seeking feedback on the overall vision, plus priorities, the scope of its high-level delivery plan, and any further actions that should be included when a more detailed delivery plan is developed.

Fifers can have their say in the new strategy (Pic: Fife Council)

Councillor Jan Wincott, spokesperson for environment and climate change, said: “Improving Fife’s buildings is a core part of the just energy transition to Net Zero and tackling the climate emergency. To achieve this means all building owners will need to do their part to increase energy efficiency of buildings and changing to climate friendly heating.

An online public information session will also be held from 6:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, October 5.