Fifers to have their say in new energy efficiency strategy

Fifers are being encouraged to have their say on plans to help tackle the climate emergency, cut carbon emissions and make the region’s buildings more environmentally friendly over the coming years.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 18th Sep 2023, 10:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 10:56 BST
Businesses, organisations, communities and householders, alongside Fife Council, will all need to take action to reduce building emissions and improve sustainability if the Kingdom is to meet its target of Net Zero by 2045.

With that in mind, Fifers can now air their views on the region’s Local Heat and Energy Efficiency Strategy (LHEES), which outlines an approach tailored to where we live which aims to improve the energy efficiency of buildings and support behaviour change. The strategy is at www.fife.gov.uk/LHEES.

A public engagement exercise on the draft strategy has now begun and will last for six weeks up to October 29. Fife Council is seeking feedback on the overall vision, plus priorities, the scope of its high-level delivery plan, and any further actions that should be included when a more detailed delivery plan is developed.

Fifers can have their say in the new strategy (Pic: Fife Council)
Fifers can have their say in the new strategy (Pic: Fife Council)
Councillor Jan Wincott, spokesperson for environment and climate change, said: “Improving Fife’s buildings is a core part of the just energy transition to Net Zero and tackling the climate emergency. To achieve this means all building owners will need to do their part to increase energy efficiency of buildings and changing to climate friendly heating.

An online public information session will also be held from 6:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, October 5.

Pam Ewen, head of planning at Fife Council, added: “By engaging with us, this is your opportunity to help shape Fife’s first local heat and energy efficiency strategy and delivery plan.”

