Fifers urged to have their say on bus services in South Fife

Members of the public are being asked for their view on bus services. (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Residents in South Fife are being asked for their views on local bus services.

Fife Council has launched a consultation into bus services in the area to help shape the future of the services.

The public’s views will be considered when the local authority renew contracts for subsidised bus routes in August 2026.

Bus routes currently supported or partly supported in South Fife include 1, 1A, 2, 2A, 4B, 4C, 6, 6A, 7D, 8A, 17A, 17B, 18B, 20, 28, 31, 31A, 31B, 33, 33A, 83, 84, 87, 88, 88A, 89, 89A and 89B.

The council are keen to know where people go by bus and when they prefer to travel.

Councillor Altany Craik, council spokesperson for finance, economy, and strategic planning, said: "With over two million bus journeys made in Fife each year on council-supported routes, it's important we regularly review these services to ensure they meet the community's needs.

"Many residents depend on these buses for work, education, health appointments, and accessing shopping and leisure facilities. I urge everyone to share their views by completing the survey. It's vital that we hear from both bus users and non-users to ensure we provide services that people truly need and that offer good value for money."

As well as an online consultation, on-bus surveys will also be conducted and passenger movements will be analysed using ticket machine data.

Anyone interested in having their say can pick up a questionnaire from Dunfermline, Glenrothes or Kirkcaldy bus station or call 03451 55 55 55 ext 474410 to request a paper copy

The survey can be completed online at www.fife.gov.uk/bussurvey

The consultation runs until Sunday, July 6.