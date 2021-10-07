Fife’s Cafe Inc launches free lunches to help families during October school holiday
Fife is set to launch its Cafe Inc lunch clubs to help families during the Ocrtoeb school break.
The project is funded by Fife Council to support families in poverty.
Last summer, it handed over over 3000 packed lunches per day.With schools breaking off, it expects to be busy again as it distributes free, nutritious meals that are ready to go.
Councillor Judy Hamilton, convenor of the housing and neighbourhoods committee said: “Holiday periods can be very difficult financially and our Café Inc programme can help bridge the gap for many.
“While the Scottish Government has agreed to a payment over the holidays for those entitled to free school meals, we know that there are families who may not qualify but who could equally use some support at this time.
“We want to help all our families with just a little extra support because we know the impact poverty in childhood can have on children’s life chances.”
She added: “We want every child in Fife to get the help they need to achieve their full potential.”
Café Inc is run from a number of venues across the region.
There’s no need to book, no identification required, no criteria to meet, just a free packed lunch for anyone.
All venues are providing packed lunch grab and go bags, and will be open from 11.45 to 1pm
Masks must be worn in buildings, social distancing and one way systems may be in operation.
For details of where Café Inc is running in your area visit www.fife.gov.uk/cafeinc