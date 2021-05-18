Fife’s COVID recovery plan:  Council to cut carbon emissions by 75% by end of decade

The Plan for Fife - a decade-long aspiration to fight poverty and inequality - has been revised to include a new goal of 75% fewer emissions, from 1990 levels, by the year 2030.

Designed by Fife's wealth of public agencies, ranging from the council to the NHS, Police Scotland, Fife College and non-profits as well as national partners such as Scottish Enterprise, the plan is also being revised to aid the Kingdom's recovery from Covid-19.

David Ross, co-leader of Fife Council, said the inclusion of a tangible climate change goal, two years after the authority declared a climate emergency, was a "no brainer".

Fife Renewables Innovation Centre, Ajax Way, Methil, Leven Pictured from platform Wellesley road looking over to Bifab and the wind turbine (Pic: George McLuskie)

He added: "We're obviously still in that difficult stage between supporting people to get through the pandemic and lockdown, and moving toe recovery and hoping for the best that we don't see a resurgence [of the virus] over the summer."

Experts predict a rise in unemployment and poverty as Government support schemes such as furlough come to an end later this year, with local communities expected to suffer ill effects as a result.

To counter this, the Plan aims to reduce poverty, improve educational attainment and health, promote Fife's town centres, reduce crime and bolster economic activity.

Fife's public services will do this by, they say, promoting investment, protecting local jobs, providing training and support for young would-be workers and ensuring people can get support for poverty as easily as possible.

Since the Plan was first launched in 2017, analysis suggests it has helped to improve Fife's prospects as a tourist destination and led to enhancements in the support given to people in poverty.

As of yet, the Plan is yet to realise some of its ambitions in providing affordable housing or revitalising the Kingdom's flagging town centres.

Michael Enston, Fife's executive director for communities, has stressed that it continues to be a work in progress, informed by local people, that will evolve as its end date of 2027 draws nearer.

He added: “It provides a clear basis for partnership activity aimed at delivering a fairer Fife.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.