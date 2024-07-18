Fife's recycling centres workers, street cleaners vote to strike - schools could be next

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife could be hit by a strike by waste, recycling and street cleaning staff - and schools could also be hit

It is one of 14 local authorities across Scotland where workers have voted to walk out in a dispute over pay- - and next week UNISON will ballot over 38,000 education staff, and if they vote to strike, schools could also close in September - just weeks after returning from their summer break.

Employer organisation Cosla has made a two-stage offer, which covers an 18-month period. This would give a 2.2% increase for the first six months and an additional 2% for the subsequent 12 months, ending in September next year. This has been rejected by members of the UNISON union. It described the offer as inadequate.

Colette Hunter, the union’s Scotland local government committee chair, said: “This is a significant vote. Large parts of Scotland are weeks away from bins not being collected and rubbish piling up in the streets. Council staff are angry about the way they’ve been treated over the last decade.

Kirkcaldy's recycling centre could be one of many hit if workers take strike action (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“No-one wants to go on strike, it is always a last resort. But, local government workers have firmly rejected Cosla’s offer. They are simply asking for a pay deal that addresses below-inflation pay settlements. These have reduced the value of staff wages by a quarter over the past 14 years. Cosla needs to get back around the table with us.”

David O’Connor UNISON Scotland head of local government said: “Council workers deserve a wage that reflects their essential roles. With over 95% of those voting saying they are ready to take industrial action, it demonstrates how they feel, not only about the pay offer, but how undervalued they are feeling generally.”Added Mr O’Connor: “Cosla and the Scottish government have to understand the anger amongst local government workers. They feel let down. The only way they can get government to listen is to threaten strike action.”

Fife Council previously confirmed that the authority is aware of ​​ongoing national discussions on ​pay and the potential for industrial action.

Jacqui Cameron, s human resources service manager, said: "Should the prospect of local action arise, we will assess the impact this would have on our services in Fife ​to minimise the effect of this locally. CoSLA are continuing to negotiate with trade unions on behalf of councils across Scotland."