Fife’s wildlife sightings database grows by 70,000 in past 12 months

A database of wildlife sightings for Fife has grown by over 70,000 records in the past year.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 11th Apr 2023, 08:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 08:32 BST

This will benefit those that use the information, including local conservation groups - and help make sure decisions that affect local biodiversity are well-informed.

Fife Nature Records Centre - part of Fife Council - reached the accomplishment.

Councillor Jan Wincott, spokesperson for environment and climate change said: “I'd like to applaud everyone who records wildlife. Particular thanks go to the experts who help check the information, many of whom give up their free time to do this.”

Councillor Jan Wincott and Lindsay Bamforth, Fife Nature Information Officer at The Ness, Torry Bay Nature Reserve, TorryburnCouncillor Jan Wincott and Lindsay Bamforth, Fife Nature Information Officer at The Ness, Torry Bay Nature Reserve, Torryburn
Councillor Jan Wincott and Lindsay Bamforth, Fife Nature Information Officer at The Ness, Torry Bay Nature Reserve, Torryburn
NatureScot recently awarded Fife Nature with more funding, worth up to £10,000 for the next year.

Lindsay Bamforth, Fife Nature information officer, said: “We’d love more people to get involved. Beginners can join in; you don't have to be an expert”

Ben Ross, NatureScot’s head of protected areas, innovation and data added: “We're pleased to be supporting the records centre and look forward to seeing what they can achieve.”

Visit www.fife.gov.uk/fifenature

