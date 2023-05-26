Final bill for popular pump track in Kennoway over budget

The pump track at Kennoway

The facility opened last July after a tremendous community effort. It can be used by mountain bike, BMX, skateboard, rollerblade and scooter riders, inline skaters and wheelchair users, and has proved very popular since opening. The project successfully transformed what was formerly an unused BMX track into “one of the most popular additions to Fife’s sporting assets in years,” according to the report to committee.

“While the pump track project is now complete and has proved to be a significant success in terms of usage, there are some additional costs that require to be covered off,” the report explains.

“There has been a period of negotiation with the contractor after the completion of the pump track regarding these additional costs. This has resulted in an agreed figure of £28,950 for necessary extra work.”

The additional funding is an additional 19% on top of the estimated £150,000 cost of the project. Extra drainage work is responsible for most of the additional costs. During the excavation of the site, it was discovered that the existing drainage infrastructure had collapsed completely and the capacity of the main drain for the site was less than expected.