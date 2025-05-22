Final decision on future of Kirkcaldy's multi-storey car parks to be made

Demolition is the preferred option for Kirkcaldy's Esplanade and Thistle Street multi-storey car parks. (Pic: Fife Council)

Survey work underway on Kirkcaldy's Esplanade and Thistle St multi-storey car parks will determine how the buildings can be safely demolished.

And councillors at a meeting of Fife Council's Cabinet Committee next week will make a final decision on the future of the 1980's buildings, with demolition being the preferred option.

Both car parks have a prominent position on Kirkcaldy's waterfront but are dated and coming to the end of their viable lifespan. The Thistle St car park has been closed for some time and the Esplanade car park's average occupancy in 2024 was 7.6 per cent.

The move closer towards demolition comes after all attempts to market the car parks - dubbed the ‘ugly sisters’ of the Kirkcaldy Esplanade - failed to generate any serious interest among developers, despite the site offering a key town centre and waterfront location. The hope is that by taking them down and clearing the site, it will finally open up its potential and bring real benefit to the Lang Toun.

The council advised users of the car park that it will be closed from Sunday, May 25 to allow structural surveys to be carried out.

Convenor of Kirkcaldy's Area Committee Cllr Ian Cameron is determined to see the sites redeveloped.

He said: "These car parks have unfortunately been real eyesores in our town centre for some time, as well as a target for anti-social behaviour. One of the key ambitions in our plan for Fife is to create thriving places and attractive, vibrant town centres. We will be doing our best to make sure the future of these sites helps increase investment in Kirkcaldy town centre."

Demolition of the car parks would allow the council to dispose of the site on the open market to secure a high-quality mixed use residential and commercial development, supporting the regeneration of the waterfront and wider Kirkcaldy town centre.

Fife Council said, subject to committee approval, demolition works could start in summer 2025 and be completed by November 2026.

The issue will be discussed by members of Fife Council’s Cabinet Committee at their meeting on Thursday, May 29.