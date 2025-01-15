Final design for new Leslie play park unveiled

The new design for the play park at Quarry Park in Leslie. (Pic: Fife Council)

The new design for a play area in Leslie’s Quarry Park has been unveiled.

The £230,000 play park is being funded by the Scottish Government and Fife Council, and the unveiling of the design comes following a public consultation with local residents.

Over 100 people took part in the consultation with the final design taking on board their suggestions and choices.

The new play area is made up of a flying fox, wheelchair roundabout, megadeck multi-unit, you and me swing and a rocket roller.

There’s also a nod to the Glen Lions Football Club who train on the field next to the play area with the addition of two football springies.

Fife Council is currently in the process of tendering a contract for the construction of the play area, which it is hoped will open in the summer.

Councillor John Beare, convener of the Glenrothes Area Committee, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who took part in the consultation to let us know what they would like to see in the new play area and to the Scottish Government for its significant contribution towards this project.

"The new equipment will be suitable and is accessible for everyone.

"I look forward to work starting and the new play area opening in time for summer, weather permitting.”

Councillor Linda Erskine, Fife Council’s spokesperson for communities and leisure added: “The feedback from the play park survey has been fantastic and we’re excited to have a design which reflects the needs and desires of the community.

“The input we’ve received has helped us to create a safer, more inclusive and enjoyable space for children and families alike.

"We’re committed to providing a play park that is a valuable asset for everyone.”