First images of planned new crematorium in Glenrothes

Drawings of a proposed new Glenrothes Crematorium have been released by developers as part of a current planning application.
By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 1st Aug 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 17:15 BST

The images offer a first look at the long discussed grounds and memorial facilities while the application is still under consideration by Fife Council.

The drawings of the facility have been revealed following a formal planning application from Respect Developments (Scotland).

In May, the firm sought permission to develop a crematorium and a skills academy and manufacturing facility on land at Whitworth Road, at Southfield Industrial Estate. Since then, there has been some backlash and concern from members of the local community.

An impression of how the new crematorium in Glenrothes could look (Pic: do-architecture ltd)An impression of how the new crematorium in Glenrothes could look (Pic: do-architecture ltd)
If the plans are approved, the crematorium would be run by Dignity Funerals, and it would sit at the north edge of the estate with capacity for 150 visitors. The development would consist of a single storey building with a crematorium, a chapel and administrative spaces as well as memorial gardens, landscaping and areas for floral tributes.

“The application is supported by a need assessment for the crematorium facility,” a planning statement explained.

The assessment noted existing facilities in the area were operating “in excess of their core capacity” during both an average month and during a peak month.

“Looking forward to years ahead, the pressure on all of those facilities will continue to increase,” the planning statement said. “By 2035 there will be around 10,000 more deaths per annum than in 2015 – an increase of 18% over 20 years. A network of facilities must be able to cope not only with annual peaks but also must have sufficient flexibility to be able to deal with projected increases in the number of deaths over time.”

Fife Council will consider the application in due course.

